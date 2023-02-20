SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 14-year-old Amara Bruns of Sioux Falls placed first overall in the junior girls division of the 2023 Barefoot Waterski Championships, while her brother James Bruns placed 14th overall among junior boys.

“It feels amazing because I know I worked hard for it, and other people worked hard for it, too,” Amara said.

“I met a lot of cool people, which is kind of what that competition does,” James said. “It brings everybody from all these, from all different countries, and you get to meet new people, learn new experiences.”

They competed in Australia. James and Amara’s father Jim Bruns owns Catfish Bay water ski park in Sioux Falls.