Sioux Falls teenager continues on road to recovery after serious crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager is on the road to recovery after suffering major injuries in a February crash.

18-year-old Isaac Corado was one of two teenagers involved in a serious head-on crash on February 11th in Sioux Falls.

“I remember a car hitting us and from there on out it was kind of just spots. I remember laying on the ground talking to my mom, I remember getting loaded up in an ambulance and getting my clothes cut off,” Isaac Corado said.

Corado suffered a broken ankle, arm, back, clavicle, sternum, and partially collapsed lung. He spent six days in the hospital.

“I knew it was bad. I didn’t really understand the magnitude of what happened to me though, I was just still in shock,” Corado said.

“Typically with these types of injuries, there’s a high impact of force that causes the bone to break and that can lead to significant stiffness and dysfunction,” Sanford Health Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Rob Van Demark said.

After a few weeks at home healing, Isaac returned to Sanford Health on March 11th to start physical therapy.

“We gave him a couple weeks to recuperate from the surgeries and then started an intensive physical therapy program to work on finger, wrist, and forearm range of motion and then also work on moving the ankle,” Van Demark said.

“I really wasn’t able to do much because I wasn’t weight bearing, so they just kind of work with trying to get it even to move in the first place,” Corado said.

Four months to the day after the crash, bones continue to heal and Corado still attends physical therapy twice a week.

“Yeah, I’m super happy to be where I’m at right now, I’m happy to be even talking to you right now (laugh),” Corado said.

Isaac expects a full recovery by August and plans to attend UND this fall.

“For commercial aviation and aviation management, I’m going to become a pilot,” Corado said.

He’s now one step closer to taking flight.

Jennah Simphaly was in Corado’s car at the time of the crash. Isaac says his best friend is doing well and that the crash has only strengthened their relationship.