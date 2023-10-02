SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a change of plea for one of the suspects in the murder of a Sioux Falls man.

Monday in court, 19-year-old Soteemon Poley pleaded guilty to manslaughter. In exchange for his plea, a murder charge was dropped.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On the night of August 16th, 2022, on South Duluth Avenue, Paul Billion died of a single gunshot wound to the torso.

He died sitting on his kitchen floor. His dad would find his body three days later. Police eventually arrested Gbo Yuoh, Thomas Tarley, and Soteemon Poley on first-degree murder charges.

In a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, Poley pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Instead of facing a possible life sentence, the prosecution has agreed to a cap of 50 years.

Poley will also be required to cooperate with police and prosecutors.

Last December police told us why the three men went to Billion’s apartment that night.

“It appears that the root of this crime was drug-related, and this was a robbery that turned out differently than I’m guessing the robbers or Mr. Billion had suspected that this would end up,” said Sioux Falls Police Lt. Nick Butler.

In court, it was revealed that after the robbery the suspects split a stash of marijuana that was taken from Billion’s apartment. Prosecutors indicated they believed Gbo Yuoh was the one who pulled the trigger.

Poley told the judge he heard the gunshot but did not see it because he was in another room. Yuoh and Thomas Tarley are due in court in December and after the first of the year.

Prosecutors told the judge nearby security cameras played a role in helping investigators track down the suspects.