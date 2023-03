SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 13-year-old Yerusalem Rezene is missing according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. She was last seen in the area of 11th and Sneve.

She is 5’2″, 110 lbs. and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes and a blue shirt.

Please contact the SFPD at 605-367-7000 if you have any information of her whereabouts.