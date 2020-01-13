Sioux Falls teen in recovery and at home after I-229 crash two month ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After spending two months in the hospital with a brain injury, Mhiretab Tsegaye is home and ready to get back to school and basketball. Two months ago, Tsegaye in critical condition.

Now, he and his family are grateful for his quick recovery.

Tsegaye says he will soon get back to attending school and lifting weights. He’s most excited to get back to playing basketball, though.

After the crash, a GoFundMe page was set up for the family; the page raised over $27,000. Tsegaye and his parents are thankful for all the support through the last two months.

“I honestly just think it was really hard, just coming back from all that. Just like seeing pictures and what people told me about all the stuff that happened and seeing the videos and stuff like that, it’s just really hard and it’s just made a lot of impact on me,” Mhiretab Tsegaye, who is in recovery, said.

Unfortunately, Barry Grieve, the driver of the car, passed away from injuries suffered in the crash. Tsegaye says Grieve was one of his best friends, whom he really misses.