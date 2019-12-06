Sioux Falls teen charged with first degree robbery, aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old Sioux Falls teen is accused of shooting at a car and almost hitting a child.

Rudy Doe is charged as an adult in court. The teenager faces a handful of felony charges including first degree robbery and aggravated assault.

Friday in court, a prosecutor said Doe met some people in a central Sioux Falls garage to get marijuana earlier in the week, pulled out a gun and demanded drugs and money.

One of the victims later got into a car with a child. The prosecutor says Doe realized he left his phone in the vehicle so he started shooting. The judge set Doe’s bond at $100,000 cash only.