SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teachers in the Sioux Falls School district are receiving ‘Public School Proud’ grants from the Education Foundation.

On Wednesday, a large number of those awards were handed out at R.F. Pettigrew Elementary.

“This is a bonus, it’s for those teachers who are dreaming big and are going beyond. Especially after the last two years of teaching during a pandemic. It has been tough, it has been stressful,” Allison Struck, Executive Director said.

Teachers will use the money on various activities to enhance the learning process for students. This year the education foundation is handing out 54 grants throughout the district.