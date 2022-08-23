SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Sioux Falls School District head back to class this week.

Meghan Anderson-Finch’s classroom won’t be quiet much longer.

The Lincoln High School English teacher welcomes back students on Thursday.

“Busy kind of planning the first few weeks of school, getting acclimated with the building again, taking a look at the class roster to see who I have, how many kids I have to prep for,” English teacher Meghan Anderson-Finch said.

Teachers at Robert Frost Challenge Center are also in preparation mode.

Despite some stress, this is 3rd grade teacher Brooke Duncan’s favorite time of year as an educator.

“The first couple of weeks and getting to know the kiddos and all of the decorating and big pieces that go into it and seeing it all play out in the end,” 3rd grade teacher Brooke Duncan said.

Meanwhile, Janye Leonard will be teaching a class of kindergarteners this year.

“When the kids are here those first few days it’s kind of crazy. We tend to do a lot of community building. What does school look like and sound like? How is the classroom going to run? How does our school run?” Kindergarten teacher Jayne Leonard said.

While Anderson-Finch says getting ready for the school year comes with some anxiety, there’s also excitement.

“I enjoy the first week of school a lot. I always have a lot of energy. It’s just fun to plan, and I just get very excited to see the kids again,” Anderson-Finch said.

