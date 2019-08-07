Sioux Falls takes a National Night Out

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, 16 people under the age of 18 have been arrested since the start of July in connection with recent gang-related shootings in Sioux Falls. Communication is essential when it comes to law enforcement doing their job and neighborhoods staying safe, and on Monday night various neighborhoods in town participated in National Night Out.

KELOLAND News stopped by Lyon Park, one of the neighborhoods that was a part of National Night Out. Here we saw Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns, who was joined by a number of people on a night out at the park. Burns says communication makes for safer neighborhoods.

“I think there’s no question, because when neighbors communicate, they share information about things that they’re seeing, about maybe something that doesn’t look quite right, or maybe something that needs extra attention,” Burns said.

“A lot of our calls come in from folks calling in, just being worried about … ‘Hey I saw smoke, Hey I saw this, or,’ that’s how we get a lot of our calls, and that helps us, yeah, fast response time really can make a difference in lot of situations,” said Riley McManus with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

All told, 24 neighborhoods were participating in National Night Out in Sioux Falls, including one near N. Summit Ave. and W. 7th St., where we met two people with long-standing ties to this neighborhood.

“In the neighborhood, I’ve lived here since 1965,” Mary Glenski said.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood probably 25 years,” Shon Roti said.

Roti helped organize this event.

“If we’re going to live in this neighborhood, we have to all participate to make it better, and the neighborhood watch group is our way of trying to promote the neighborhood, and to look out for crime and safety,” Roti said.

It’s not complicated why Glenski decided to come.

“Well because this is our neighborhood, and it’s a neighborhood event,” Glenski said.

After all, if you live somewhere, you have a stake in it, as Burns points out.

“They see things in their neighborhoods that they know may or may not be right, and they’re able to communicate to us,” Burns said. “And that’s a very important thing. We need every citizen to be vigilant, to pay attention to what’s going on in their neighborhood, and then share it with us if it’s a concern.”

If you see something, you can call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007. You can visit the Sioux Falls Police Department on Facebook and Twitter.