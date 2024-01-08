SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plows are back on the streets as southeastern KELOLAND is seeing its first significant snow of the season.

After a slow start to the season, Old Man Winter is making up for lost time in Sioux Falls.

“Came with some vengeance, I would say, it’s coming down and it’s going to hang around for a little bit,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

Chad Sundvold is Street Maintenance Supervisor with the City of Sioux Falls. He says the plows were out shortly after midnight, clearing a path for trucks and bikes alike.

“They’re just going to stay on those emergency routes until that snow kind of holds up and then we’ll get going with a little bit more of our program. Right now our main goal is to just to keep those emergency roads open,” Sundvold said.

Sundvold and company are running point from the new command center at the freshly remodeled Street Operations building.

“We have a lot more devices that we can pull for information, National Weather Service, local broadcasting stations, radars, ground censors, so we’re doing our best to try to keep up to date information for our use,” Sundvold said.

“There’s a lot of snow, it’s light and fluffy, and we’re getting it pushed off as fast as we can,” Lead Mechanic Tanner Corbin said.

Tanner Corbin is Lead Mechanic, and says the process begins before the snow flies.

“We definitely go through everything with a fine-tooth comb, make sure everything works, and then they’re out there doing their job, and then it’s just routine maintenance after that,” Corbin said.

This motor grader is getting a new cutting edge, something that needs to be replaced about every 12 hours, due to the wear and tear of snow, ice, and the street.

“When they’re in here, we look them over really good, we make sure they’re pm’d (preventive maintenance) really good, and we kick them out the door and everything seems to work just fine,” Corbin said.

Once the equipment is on the streets, Sundvold says you can lend a hand.

“Be mindful of the equipment that’s out there, try to maintain some distance,” Sundvold said.

Sundvold says this storm will almost certainly require a snow pick up. Click HERE to access the city’s snow removal page, including a snow progress tracker, ticketing and towing information, and access to traffic cameras.