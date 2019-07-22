Sioux Falls T-shirts creating buzz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND artist just created his most popular work yet. 

Brent Plooster recently revealed the first T-shirt in a series called “We Are Sioux Falls.” 

The shirt, which is generating a lot of buzz online, includes Mr. Bendo wearing a cast on his leg, Wilbur from Gigglebees and a woman who is often seen reading a book while out for a walk. 

“It’s just kind of paying honor to only things only we know. Anyone from another city would look at the shirt and go, ‘I don’t get it,'” Plooster said. 

A portion of the shirt proceeds will go to a children’s charity. 

Find out how you can get one and what he has planned next, Monday on KELOLAND News.

