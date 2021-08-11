Sioux Falls students show off their culture, diversity while filming documentary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today brought a celebration of diversity to downtown Sioux Falls.

This performance is part of a documentary film that the group Translators of Cultures is working on. The group is also holding a trivia night, poetry reading and fashion show to help showcase all of the different ethnicities and cultures that make up Sioux Falls.

“One of our big goals here is to help our younger students. We have a lot of high school students out here performing, open poetry speeches, giving dances and what not. So, a big thing there is to help them with their confidence and to help them kinda show their self love and culture,” Daniel Sebit with Translators of Cultures said.

The group says the next part of the film they’ll work on is interviewing people across the city’s many diverse groups.