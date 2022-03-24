SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local golfers have an opportunity to play a round for a cause without leaving the comforts of Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

Players are taking their cuts at Great Shots in advance of Friday’s Night of Hope & Caring Golf Tournament.

“We’re raising money for the elementary students and schools here in the Sioux Falls community,” Levo Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Joey Rotert said.

The event is in its fifth year and is hosted by Levo Credit Union in Sioux Falls.

“The pandemic put a little damper on the numbers the last couple years, but we’re really excited to get it ramped back up this year and we’re hoping for a big turnout,” Rotert said.

The Sioux Falls Storm is also helping the cause.

“Our fan base has really rallied around it and once they know what the event’s about, raising money for the local schools, creating a level playing field, it doesn’t take much for people to get behind it,” Storm Director of Operations Tyler Pederson said.

All proceeds will benefit the Sioux Falls School District and students who may not be able to afford certain opportunities.

“They’re in the underserved parts of the community so we help them with funding field trips and different sets of clothes, jackets, boots, gloves, hats, you name it we’ve been involved with it,” Rotert said.

“The Night of Hope & Caring is designed to raise money for schools that don’t yet have an active PTA or PTO, helpful to fill in expenses needed for supplies, field trips, and anything else that we might need that a normal PTA or PTO would raise for schools,” Hayward Elementary Principal Derek Maassen said.

Hayward Elementary School in Sioux Falls is one of this year’s recipients. They’re hoping to add an outdoor classroom.

“We’ll look at what experiences are going to build the most background knowledge, what experiences students don’t have access to a lot of the times, get them out of the neighborhood, get them out of their own little world,” Maassen said.

All you have to do is pick up a golf club.

The golf tournament is Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Great Shots.

The Sioux Falls Storm will also be donating 50% of ticket sales from this Monday’s game against Iowa to the cause.