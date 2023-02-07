SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls high school student just returned from a trip to New York City she says she will never forget.

For 17-year-old Jo Kimball, singing is something she is passionate about.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. I’ve always loved choir, loved singing, and I’ve been doing voice lessons for about six years now. It’s always been something that’s been important to me,” Kimball said.

Last week, she took that passion to the next level.

She performed at Carnegie Hall with hundreds of other students in the High School Honors Performance Series.

“There were people from New Zealand, Germany; everyone was from the coast, pretty much, so I was one of the few people from the Midwest,” Kimball said. “It was awesome to perform in a group where everyone is so talented and everyone is really passionate about music.”

After days and hours of rehearsal, they performed on Saturday. Kimball’s mom was there to watch the group sing.

“Being able to sit there and watch her perform, it was just so emotional because I know Jo is such a talented singer and it was so neat to see her being recognized for her efforts and how hard she tries and practices constantly,” Jo’s mom, Lynn Bartholow, said.

“Walking on it was like a dream, so surreal and we sang one of our songs that was kind of emotional and I started crying because it was crazy and I can’t believe I was able to do that,” Kimball said.

A moment that she will cherish forever.

“It was amazing. Everything that I worked up to, like to this point, paid off. It was probably the best moment of my life,” Kimball said.

After graduation, Kimball wants to go to college for vocal music education. She’d like to be a choral teacher.