Sioux Falls student receives free wisdom teeth removal thanks to Wisdom for Wisdom program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One local business is hoping to help offset the cost of college by awarding free wisdom teeth extractions to area students.

Malia Chappell is just about to get her wisdom teeth removed this morning. While she’s a little nervous for the procedure, she’s ready.

“My teeth had been hurting for awhile and I’m glad I can get them out finally,” Wisdom for Wisdom recipient, Malia Chappell.

She’s one of four recipients of the Wisdom for Wisdom program put on by Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

“We started the Wisdom for Wisdom program during COVID, just to help families that are struggling financially,” oral surgeon, Denis Miller said. “It’s a program where we take out their wisdom teeth for free and then they can use the funds that they would have spent on that on college text books or tuition.”

Chappell says this will not only help with the future costs of college, but she also hopes this will alleviate stress from her parents because her dad is waiting for a heart transplant.

“With the cost of the medication I’m taking right now, to keep my heart functioning and get the blood flow, it kind of gives a financial burden on us, so this definitely relieves that much,” Malia’s dad, Willie Chappell said.

A way to make a difference and put a smile on someone’s face.

“You like to make a difference in everyone’s life but let’s face it, it means a little extra when you can do it for a kid, especially when you know the family definitely needs the help,” Miller said.

“I’m very grateful to get my wisdom teeth out,” Malia Chappell said.

There are three other recipients that will be getting their procedure done in the near future. Miller says they received 70 to 80 applications.