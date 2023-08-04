SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

The fire crew responded to smoke coming from inside a home at 6804 W. 64th Street. The main body of the fire was located on the first floor. It was confirmed that there were no occupants inside the home.

The fire was confined and extinguished t in five minutes. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. One civilian was injured and one pet died as a result of the fire. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown. The fire remains under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds people the importance of having functioning smoke detectors throughout your home.