Sioux Falls street crews working to clear snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Sioux Falls, the latest round of winter weather is keeping cleanup crews busy.

Roads remain slick, while blowing and drifting snow is an issue in open areas. The Public Works Department maintains approximately 900 miles of streets across Sioux Falls.

“Our streets in town are looking really good, some of those side streets are going to be slick because we have not treated them with anything. Our teams will stay on those emergency routes until the snow does stop and then we’ll evaluate our secondary and residential routes,” Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager said.

We’ll hear from an equipment operator tonight on KELOLAND News.