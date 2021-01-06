Sioux Falls street crews work to clear roads Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather has the City of Sioux Falls Public Works department back on the streets. As rain changed to snow during this morning’s commute to work, crews started hitting hills and intersections with a salt mixture.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says his team will closely monitor the weather throughout the day.

“You obviously don’t want to put a bunch of salt out there is it’s just going to stay rain, you’re just kind of wasting salt, but that’s one of the things we have several people out monitoring,” Hansen said.

Crews also spent a portion of the morning clearing ice blockages in residential storm drains.