Sioux Falls street crews work to clear roads Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather has the City of Sioux Falls Public Works department back on the streets. As rain changed to snow during this morning’s commute to work, crews started hitting hills and intersections with a salt mixture.
Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen says his team will closely monitor the weather throughout the day.
“You obviously don’t want to put a bunch of salt out there is it’s just going to stay rain, you’re just kind of wasting salt, but that’s one of the things we have several people out monitoring,” Hansen said.
Crews also spent a portion of the morning clearing ice blockages in residential storm drains.
The American Automobile Association recommends you take a variety of precautions during the winter.
With KELOLAND’s blistering winds, snow and icy streets, there are a few things to keep in mind when driving in the winter, according to AAA.
Before you hit the road –
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
While driving –
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Increase your following distance
- Don’t power up hills
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it
Always check the weather before you hit the road. Watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center below.
If you happen to get stuck in the snow –
- Stay with your vehicle
- Be Visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of your vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible
- Clear the Exhaust Pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud.
- Conserve Fuel