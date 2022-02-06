SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The few remaining patches of snow in Sioux Falls are likely to be gone with temperatures expected to climb close to 50-degrees this weekend.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the Sioux Falls Street Department has had to dispatch crews on any snow calls. And with no snow in the forecast for the near future, you’d think city crews can start coasting into spring. But city workers aren’t about to go into winter hibernation.

Tree removal, not snow removal, is a priority for the Sioux Falls Street Department ahead of an upcoming east-side road project.

“A lot different than plowing-out snow. But we get involved in these jobs every winter. But this winter, we’ve been allowed to do a little more,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Whipple said.

The dry winter has allowed city crews to focus on non-snow removal projects, from patching potholes to clearing debris along bridges and the Big Sioux River.

“It’s definitely less hectic and it’s nice to kind of get caught up on those other projects,” Streets Operation Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Maintenance crews are constantly working on equipment to make sure they’re ready to go for the next storm.

“Even though we’re not getting snow, that equipment is always ready to go, they’re going through and checking tires, making sure that belts and chains are ready to go,” Hansen said.

Despite the mild winter, the street department is still adding to its snow-removal equipment. This giant $274-thousand snow blower can fill a truck with snow in about 10-seconds’ time. Imagine using this snow blower on your driveway!

While there’s a lull in the snow response by the city for now, everyone knows that South Dakota winters can spring a late-season surprise that the city must be prepared for.

“You never know when a big snow is coming in March, April and it kind of hits you hard,” Hansen said.

The dry winter has also led to a windfall for the city budget. The lack of snow means less overtime for workers, plus savings on the cost of fuel and road salt.