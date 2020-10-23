Sioux Falls street crews ready for weekend snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Street Department is mobilizing for the season’s first wintry blast forecast for this weekend. Plows and sanders are ready to move out once the snow moves in.

A lot is riding with the Sioux Falls Street Department as workers prepare for weekend snow.

“Some people get excited. I get excited. It’s nice to get out there and get on the streets and make them safe for the public,” equipment operator Justin Miller said.

The overnight dusting provided a good trial run. Sanders have been out since Thursday treating city streets.

“We did send out a crew this morning really early. I called them at 5:30 this morning to go apply some chemical on our bridges. Our bridge decks are the first that freeze over pretty quickly,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

Street crews are banking on the still warm ground melting some of the snow that falls over the weekend. Sunshine is also their friend.

“At this time of year, the sun still has a little bit of heat left in it. We’re going to get some good melt on the backside. We can even melt at 32-degrees right now, once that sun comes out because it’s at a good angle for melting,” Sundvold said.

Making the seasonal switch from road repairs to snow removal can be a stressful time for city street crews.

“There’s some anxiety. Our guys come out of a hard summer. We’ve had a lot of street repair. We’ve done a lot of repairing on the street. We’re working them hard on the summer and now we’re going to work them hard on the winter,” Sundvold said.

But shifting gears is all part of the job when snow is in the forecast.

“Our guys are always up for the task for it,” Sundvold said.

The street department is also reminding drivers to give sander and plow operators plenty of room on their weekend routes.

