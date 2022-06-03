SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning the week of Monday, June 6, several bridges and streets in the Sioux Falls area are slated for closures. This is a part of a series of regularly scheduled bi-annual bridge inspections, and other construction projects across the area.

The bridge inspections will lead to lane closures to allow crews to use a snooper truck. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone.

Weather permitting, the work schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 6

• Russell Street Bridges over the Big Sioux River

Tuesday, June 7

• 10th Street Bridge Downtown over the Railroad

Wednesday, June 8

• Cliff Avenue Bridge south of I-229 over the Big Sioux River

• Bahnson Avenue Bridge north of Rice Street over the Big Sioux River

Thursday, June 9

• Minnesota Avenue Bridge by the Airport over the Big Sioux River

• Benson Road Bridge east of Minnesota Avenue over the Big Sioux River

Friday, June 10

• Cliff Avenue Bridge south of 10th Street over the Big Sioux River

• 41st Street Bridge by O’Gorman over the Big Sioux River

• 12th Street Bridge west of Grange Avenue over the Railroad

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area

and may want to consider alternate routes.

Street closures will be in effect this summer along 33rd street.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 7, 33rd Street will be closed between Pepper Ridge Avenue and Chapelwood Avenue to allow crews to reconstruct the intersection of 33rd Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Traffic on Sycamore Avenue will be shifted to the west side of the intersection and will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

As construction progresses through the summer, Sycamore Avenue traffic will shift to the east

side of Sycamore Avenue and 33rd Street will remain closed between Pepper Ridge Avenue

and Chapelwood Avenue.

The intersection work is anticipated to be complete by early August.