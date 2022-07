SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to today’s storm the City of Sioux Falls is offering debris drop-off sites to help with clean-up efforts.

The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wood debris may be dropped off at this site through Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The city will waive landfill tipping fees through Saturday, July 30th for storm related debris.