SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family movies reigned supreme at the Sioux Falls State Theatre in 2022.

The theater released their top 10 list of the year that included two new releases, three-holiday classics, one Oscar winner and a popular franchise from a galaxy far away.

Taking the top spot for the theater was Top Gun: Maverick which also performed well worldwide at independent and large theaters alike. Coming in second place was the holiday film Elf which showed at the theater in December.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The third most popular film of 2022 was Finding Nemo.

The original Star Wars came in fourth with the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi also cracking the top ten list in spots nine and 10.

The holidays are a popular time for the State Theatre where there are often multiple showings of holiday classics offered throughout the month of December. Those showings in 2022 included White Christmas and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation which clinched the fifth and sixth spots.

Academy Award-winning CODA made the top ten in spot seven. The film, which follows the lives of a deaf family and their hearing daughter, won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor and struck a chord with the Sioux Falls deaf community.

Hocus Pocus, a Halloween favorite, snagged spot eight with the final two installments of the original Star Wars trilogy taking spots nine and ten.

The Sioux Falls State Theatre is currently preparing for awards season and either has already shown or is planning to show predicted award contenders such as Tár, EO, Triangle of Sadness, Corsage, Holy Spider, All Quiet on the Western Front, Decision to Leave and more.