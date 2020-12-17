Sioux Falls starts making ice at outdoor rinks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Add another option to the list of outdoor activities in Sioux Falls, as the city has started making ice at its outdoor ice rinks.

Winter is in the air at Campus Park. Crews are beginning the process of creating one of Sioux Falls’ six outdoor ice rinks.

“What we’re doing now is building a base. We’re making sure the ground is saturated and that will help when it does get cold get the ground frozen and then it’s easier to make ice,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

The facilities were originally scheduled to open later this week, but a lack of ice-making weather has pushed the date.

“Definitely going to be after Christmas, maybe after the new year,” Mieras said.

It’s not due to a lack of effort, as crews are working 16 hours a day to build the rinks.

“There’s really an art to making ice and making sure that it’s flat and that it freezes right. You can’t just go out and open the hose and leave it run on the ground. They’re definitely hard at it, they’re very good at what they do and we’ll hopefully get some skateable ice here soon,” Mieras said.

If you visit at least three of the city’s ice rinks and receive a punch, you could win a prize through the “Passport To The Ice Rinks” contest.

“There’s six rinks across town and they all have their own little niche, so it would be nice to get out and see each of the rinks that we have,” Mieras said.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask inside the warming house in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The outdoor ice rinks will be open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on school days and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and when school is not in session.