Sioux Falls Stampede to host annual Teddy Bear Toss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede returns to the ice Friday, and it’s hosting its annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the Stampede’s first goal. The stuffed animals will be sanitized and delivered to various local non-profit groups.

“A tougher time than even normal for a lot of these kids that maybe haven’t had a chance to experience much of a normal winter or spring, so if we can play a little bit of a difference here and help them make a difference we’re certainly excited to do that,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The list of non-profits includes the Children’s Inn, Ronald McDonald House and Salvation Army. Tonight’s game against Sioux City starts at 7:05 p.m.