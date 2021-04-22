Sioux Falls Stampede raises money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide since its start in 1980.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Make-A-Wish Montana combined chapters last September, and despite the pandemic has granted 22 wishes to critically ill children.

The Sioux Falls Stampede is raising money for Make-A-Wish through an online raffle and “Take My Jersey” Night on Saturday.

“We’ll be coming out late next week. We’ll be doing it on Facebook Live, we’ll pick all the winners and then start notifying them. And then they’ll have the opportunity based on when their name was picked they’ll be able to pick the jersey of their choice or their favorite player,” Jim Olander, Stampede president said.

We’ll explain how the money raised benefits Make-A-Wish tonight on KELOLAND News.