SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

Police say the victim showed up in the Avera West emergency room just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was suffering from a non life-threatening stab wound.

Officers have been checking on evidence possibly connected to the stabbing in the area of 9th and Holbrook, on the city’s west side.