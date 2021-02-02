Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled for the second year in a row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second year in a row, the Sioux Falls annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be cancelled in March because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade’s organizing committee announced.

“It is with great angst that we announce cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade for 2021,” Shawn Cleary, chair of the St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza Committee, said in the release. “While it is a challenge to bridle the Irish spirit, we have the utmost respect for the advice of city officials and health care professionals to continue to be prudent in the midst of the COVID pandemic.”

Cleary says they encourage all Sioux Falls residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a safe and healthy way.

Even though there is no parade this year, there will be at least a couple indications of the spirit on St. Patrick’s Day. Both the falls of the Big Sioux River and the downtown Arc of Dreams sculpture over the river will be lighted green.

Plans are already underway for the 2022 parade, Cleary said.

The parade was informally organized in 1980 by the late Sylvia Henkin. She stepped down in 2013 after serving as parade grand marshal for the second time. Cleary is her successor, an Irishman who proudly wears his green stripes and is the president of the Sioux Falls Irish Club. He is also the president of Tiger Corporation, which makes industrial mowing equipment.

Just as Sylvia envisioned, the parade remains an event that brings the community together in celebration. The parade is called the people’s parade because anyone can participate, as long as they are wearing an official St. Patrick’s parade button.

Every year the Extravaganza Committee also selects a grand marshal to lead the parade. The first was lawyer Claude Hamilton and his wife. Although there was no parade last year, there was still a grand marshal, Bill Baker, retired president and current chairman of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

Photo Courtesy The Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Extravaganza Committee

The Kharum Temple Pipe and Drums from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada are expected to return next year. Their expenses have been covered by donations from Sanford Health, Avera Health and Excel Energy.