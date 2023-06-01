SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls announced a saturation that was held this past weekend that targeted high-speed drivers.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with Sioux Falls Police says the saturation called “Operation Grover” was held on Friday, May 26 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Siebenborn says the saturation’s focus was on high-speed and exhibition-related driving throughout Sioux Falls.

18 law enforcement officers from three agencies participated in the operation.

In total, 90 citations were handed out. 47 of them were for speeding. 5 of those were for speeding 26+ over the limit.

5 citations were handed out for exhibition driving. 5 DWI arrests were made.