Sioux Falls songwriter spreading positivity through music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of reasons to feel down right now, but a songwriter from KELOLAND is hoping his music lifts people up.

Sioux Falls songwriter Noah Deist is living in the Washington D.C. area right now, but the message behind his upcoming single is one that can resonate with people everywhere.

“I wrote it before this whole pandemic thing started and it just has become more relevant as time has gone on,” Songwriter Noah Deist said.

The Dordt University student initially planned on releasing it in August, but he’s pushed it up to June 5th.

It’s called “Lay it Out.”

“It was just kind of this realization that we all have these negative things in our lives like stress and anxiety and all these things that some people can let control their lives, and we can either choose to lay those things out and just say, ‘Hey, I accept that I don’t have control over the situation that I’m in now,’ and then start to work on things that you do have control over,” Deist said.

He’s hoping the song spreads a message of positivity.

“Music is probably one of the most powerful tools we have in any time,” Deist said.

You’ll be able to access the new single in a variety of ways including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

You can pre-save the song here.