Sioux Falls sober living home welcomes first residents

Monday night the first residents will move into the new sober living Oxford House in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News first told you about the “Home for Healing” last week started by two women in recovery for meth addiction.

The women saw the need for more sober living in Sioux Falls and decided to help fill it. They are using the Oxford House model out of Omaha, which means the house will be self-run following a set of specific rules.

This home on Duluth Avenue will welcome six women residents this evening. Over the weekend, dozens turned out to volunteer to help get the house ready.



“We had people out here; it was hot, but they were digging in the dirt. I just couldn’t believe it. It was overwhelming,” Rebecca Hungerford said.

The organizers also say they have had a huge response from women who want to live in the house. After today, just a couple of spots will be open.

“A lot of times, I’m surprised–these women have a place to go, but the people there are using. So they are choosing to find a safe place to go instead of back to that area, which is exactly what this place is for. It gives me goosebumps,” Hungerford said.

Hungerford and her family purchased a second home over the weekend near 33rd and Cliff Avenue in order to open an Oxford House sober living for men in Sioux Falls.

They will have room for 10 men beginning on August 10.

If you’d like to donate you can email: Siouxfallsoxfordhouse@gmail.com

Or go to the Sioux Falls Oxford House Facebook page.