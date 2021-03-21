Sioux Falls Snow Leopards: Women’s professional tackle football team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ first ever women’s tackle football team is looking forward to this year’s upcoming season.

Heather Ortez and Alan Koeck are the excited owners of the Sioux Falls-based Snow Leopards, the city’s first ever women’s tackle football team.

“It’s a lot more work than one would think. So it does occupy a lot of our life and time, but, there’s just so many facets of it,” Ortez said.

In addition to owning the team, Ortez will also serve as a player while Koeck will lead the team as head coach. The Snow Leopards will compete in the Women’s Football Alliance or WFA.

“It’s nice to see that it’s breaking open for women to play football because y’all can do anything we can do, it’s just whether or not, you want to,” Koeck said.

The Easter egg background behind the two isn’t on accident. In an effort to get the word out about the team and raise money for gear, they’re helping out the Easter bunny through their ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraiser.

“We will be having the players deliver eggs to people’s yards at night. So when the kiddos wake up in the morning, they can see that the Easter bunny has been to their house and visited,” Ortez said.

The fundraiser has already received a lot of community support, with families signing up from all over the state.

“We’re starting from the ground up. So we are still looking for sponsors. We are still fundraising. We are still in need of shoulder pads and helmets,” Ortez said.

The team is still deciding on where their home field will be, but lots of practice has been taking place as they make their decision. And with the upcoming season getting closer, they’re hoping the Snow Leopards will inspire other women and young girls.

“We want to empower these young girls to let them know you can do anything you put your mind to. And being in a, in a sport is healthy,” Ortez said.

If you’re interested in signing up for the ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraiser, you have until March 29th.

