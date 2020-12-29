Sioux Falls snow cleanup much more manageable than last week’s blizzard

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) –Sioux Falls crews have been making steady progress throughout the day clearing city streets of the snow in our latest blast of wintry weather. Tuesday’s storm came less than a week after the big, pre-Christmas blizzard, requiring a much different plan of attack.

Sioux Falls plow operators have been able to keep up with the snow that’s fallen steadily throughout the day.

“The outskirts aren’t too bad. The wind’s kind of blowing it off the road. In the middle of town, it’s mostly snow-covered. They guys are out plowing and we’re salting where it’s slick, so doing pretty good,” Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Supervisor Cammy Larson said.

The light, fluffy snow has been easy for plow blades to move. In some ways, it’s a Goldilocks kind of storm, because it’s bringing conditions that are just right.

“This snow, it’s almost like the perfect snow. It’s not too wet, not too dry, we’re not putting too much material out, we’re plowing-off the snow that’s falling,” Sioux Falls Streets Operation Manager Dustin Hansen said.

The storm is almost the polar opposite of the fierce winds stirred up by last week’s blizzard.

“To be honest with you, probably nobody should have been out, whether it was our team or just the citizens commuting, they shouldn’t have been out, because visibility for a few hours was almost nothing, so it was very unsafe,” Hansen said.

As the plows make their rounds in Sioux Falls, they’ll also be scooping-up the snow that fell on Sunday, as well.

“We did not go into residentials at that time because we only had an inch, but that’s accumulating on the residential streets and that will kind of add to those totals,” Hansen said.

Just like no two snowflakes are alike, every winter storm is different. And Sioux Falls drivers have experienced a wide-range of conditions within a week’s time.

“You can have wind, or you can have it come straight down. You can have heavy snow or powdery snow, it just depends on the sky,” Larson said.

Larson expects the storm cleanup within the city to wrap up by New Year’s Eve.