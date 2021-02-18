Sioux Falls Snocross National ready to take flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national snocross tour is making a pit stop this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National is the newest AMSOIL Championship Snocross event.

“What you’re going to see is literally the best snowmobile racers in the world,” AMSOIL President Carl Schubitzke said.

“It reminds me of being in the pits at NASCAR races and I mean that, I’ve been to races and this is a big deal,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President & Ceo Scott Wick said.

The 2-day event will showcase a wide variety of competitors, before the stars of the sport come out at night.

“During the day we have amateur racing, gender, age, skill level, kind of a class for anyone and everyone, and then Friday night and Saturday night at 6:00 is when the pros come on that’s more of the televised, the big show, fireworks and things like that,” Schubitzke said.

A long line of rigs have made their way to W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for an event that was originally scheduled to be in New York.

“We’ve been in New York for a long time and it’s been successful out there, but obviously with the current situation and the pandemic we had to explore new options and that’s how it came about,” Schubitzke said.

After starting the snow-making process in mid-January, the tour has spent the past 48 hours transforming a mountain of powder into a well-groomed race track.

“You definitely have to depend on Mother Nature. It’s a 4-6 week process of making snow depending on temperatures and you’re going to use 1.5 million to 3 million gallons of water depending on the circumstance,” Schubitzke said.

“It goes from making snow to a big pile of snow, pretty soon the track forms and you’ve got finish line set up, it’s going to be really exciting, we’re really excited to host this,” Wick said.

And the competitors are ready to take flight.

“They definitely travel 25 feet in the air and distances of 100, so it’s really fast-paced, it’s really high-flying, action-packed, it’s a really cool event,” Schubitzke said.

After weeks of snow-making, the grandstands were also full of snow. Organizers made a donation to the Tri-Valley FFA, and the kids will finish clearing the grandstands Thursday night.

