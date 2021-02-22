Sioux Falls Snocross National lives up to high-flying hype

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of spectators attended the Sioux Falls Snocross National over the weekend. The national tour was making its first-ever appearance in Sioux Falls, but it won’t be the last.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National lived up to the high-flying hype.

The tour and competitors share the same opinion of Sioux Falls, and the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“Positive reviews from all the racers, all the participants, they’re happy to be here, they’re excited to be here. It’s a fantastic venue, facility, and city. We’re proud to put this on our national tour,” AMSOIL President Carl Schubitzke said

“Seeing fans out there and come up to you, I love giving them posters and taking pictures with them. It’s so cool to have those people, if it weren’t for them we wouldn’t be racing,” Three-time women’s snocross champion Megan Brodeur said.

Megan Brodeur is a veteran of snocross. She also just turned 21 years old. The three-time defending pro women’s champion was introduced to the sport by her dad at age ten.

“He was racing back then and he bought me a little 120 sled and I loved it, so I rode it around the house and then I ended up racing at a local race and that’s where it all started,” Brodeur said.

She joined the national tour in 2015, and enjoys the competition. The Quebec native finished second both Friday and Saturday.

“The best in the world are here racing against each other, so there’s people from Canada, people from the States, people from overseas also, so it’s pretty cool,” Brodeur said.

The tour closes the snocross season with stops in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“Three more after this one that we’re going to look to and then start planning in April for next year and beyond,” Schubitzke said.

And after drawing more than 5,000 fans, the tour will likely be back in Sioux Falls come 2022.

“Hopefully we come back sometime, I do like it a lot,” Brodeur said.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network on back-to-back Sundays, March 21th and 28th.