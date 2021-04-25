Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon held Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Sunday high school seniors in Sioux Falls are recalling a night of dancing and fun with friends because Saturday night was prom night for seniors in the Sioux Falls School District. It wasn't the same as usual, though.

Prom night is a high school tradition that seniors in the Sioux Falls School District weren't sure they'd get after the cancelation of last year's prom because of COVID-19.