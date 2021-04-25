Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon held Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday brought the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon, never mind the weather.
“I mean you can see the energy, everybody’s excited, so a lot of people have been missing out on this opportunity to race, and so for 605 and Skedaddle, to put on this amazing race in town, it created an opportunity for people to get out. This is, last year there were not a lot of races, and now a lot of people are just having fun out there. It means a lot for a lot of people,” Benson Lang’at with 605 Running said.