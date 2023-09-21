SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today the City of Sioux Falls, Let’s Skate, and community leaders formally celebrated the beginning of construction for a new state-of-the-art skatepark.

The Barb Iverson Skate Plaza, named in memory of a popular middle school teacher who died from cancer in 2021, will be just north of the Drake Springs swimming pool.

At 20,000 square feet, the park will be one of the largest in the country.

“I’m really just looking forward to seeing a diverse group of individuals utilizing the park. You know we say it’s a skate park as a matter of convenience but its really for everyone.”

New Line Skateparks will design and build the space. The skatepark is expected to be completed in June of 2024.