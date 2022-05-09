SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A skate park for central Sioux Falls is one step closer to reality.

During a news conference today, members of the Sioux Falls Skate Park association gave an update on efforts to build a new park. In addition to what they raised, the city is contributing $800,000 for a total of $2.5 million raised. The association just completed the Sioux Falls Chamber’s community appeals campaign.

“And they pick a couple of different nonprofits every year to help with their projects so the skate park association was one of the projects that they chose,” Alix Johnson with the Sioux Falls Skate Park association said.

Members of the skatepark association say they plan to break ground in the spring of 2023 at a site behind the Drake Springs pool near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.