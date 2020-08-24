Sioux Falls sixth-grader to publish children’s book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back in May, we introduced you to a Sioux Falls sixth-grader who received a lot of gratitude for writing letters to her mail carrier Doug and thanking him for the work he does. Now, she is in the process of publishing a picture book telling that story, something Emerson Weber never expected.

“It was just thanking him, telling him why I rely on letters so much, and why he’s important and I really just wanted him to know we need him right now especially and we’re very thankful for him,” Emerson said.

Emerson’s gesture went viral on social media and caught the attention of national news and book publisher Harper Collins.

“They just started by telling us they wanted to turn it into a picture book, and we then worked with writers to get the story right, then we found out this amazing illustrator, Jaclyn Sinquett, and she made these beautiful illustrations and it turned into a picture book,” Emerson said.

Emerson’s mom Amy could hardly be prouder.

“It’s pretty cool,” Amy said. “I’m a teacher. I’ve been reading and writing language arts for most of my career. I’ve always wanted to publish a book, so it’s kind of a cool dream to be recognized and even last year in her school bio, she was in a play, and a year ago she had said that she someday hopes to be a published author, so it’s pretty cool that that’s actually happened.”

The book will focus on the story that went viral, but it goes beyond that, too.

“The characters that are in there are kind of like, it’s me and my family and then Doug, my mailman actually, the mail carrier I actually wrote to, so he’s the main character in that book, it’s really cool,” Emerson said. “The illustrations are just beautiful. It kind of takes it through the whole story, from me looking out and waving to Doug through the glass door and me writing the letter.”

“A little bit of the bigger picture is the focus on the helpers all around us, so mail carriers, teachers, nurses,” Amy said. “It’s really focused on the helping aspect of those essential workers who are out there in the fields everyday.”

Right now, the book is the number one new release in children’s books in the United States on Amazon. You can pre-order the book now, but it won’t be released until January 15th.

You can also find the book on the publisher’s website.