Sioux Falls singer releases song in response to school shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After personally going through two school shooting scares, singer Cade Thompson wants to help students find a ‘new normal,’ and overcome their trauma.

Singer Cade Thompson may not have been born in South Dakota, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t call it home. He and his family moved here when he was 9 years old.

“I was just going into third grade, and I actually went to school at R. F. Pettigrew Elementary School, and then Memorial Middle School, and then Roosevelt High School,” Thompson said.

Thompson on his first day of school. Courtesy: Cade Thompson

It was around that age where he saw singing as a potential career.

“I began to sing at my church, and I was finding out, ‘Wow. I can do this,’ and I found a love for it and I found that people could actually be impacted by the music that I was making,” Thompson said.

He’s hoping to make an impact with his latest song ‘New Normal.’

It takes inspiration from when there was a high school shooting threat during his senior year at his school.

“I just remember the fear and anxiety that crept inside of my heart, the fear of the unknown as some students didn’t know what was going on,” Thompson said.

He tried calling his mother Nancy at the time, but she couldn’t answer his call at the time. Thankfully, the threats were non-credible, but the fear was.

“When he came home that day, and was, unnaturally fearful, and I couldn’t understand it and, as we got to talking, I realized that – as a parent, we parent out of, ‘Oh I’ve been there. I’ve done that,’ but this was something that I could not relate to,” Nancy said

But Thompson hopes that this song is something that future generations will.

“There’s so much fear right now in safety and society, and I just love that there’s hope instilled in every lyric of this song,” Nancy said.

And that hopefully that fear can turn into faith.

“I hope that people can see the message of this song. I hope that people can see my heartbeat, that this song is bigger than just myself. It’s really, hopefully bringing awareness to people across the country that we can hope for a new normal,” Thompson said.

​Thompson’s song ‘New Normal’ is available now wherever you can stream music. His debut album will also be dropping this fall.