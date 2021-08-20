Sioux Falls Shopping News turning the last page

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls Business is shutting down operations.

The Shopping News has been delivered to Sioux Falls homes for 80 years. Next week, the last edition will be delivered.

K.A. Lesnar has been putting out the Shopping News since the 1970s. As a free newspaper, he relies on advertisers to buy inserts and ads. But the digital age has arrived and Lesnar says some major clients decided to trade in ads for apps.

“August one is when we found out about the issue with a couple of our major accounts,” Lesnar said.

The shopping news is a part of Sioux Falls history, we looked at a copy from 1942, and an ad from Lewis Drug.

“Aspirin two cents a bottle, a bottle? yes, a bottle of aspirin for two cents, mineral oil 16 cents,” said Lesnar.

Lesnar says the hardest part about closing down is letting go of his employees.

“There’s a lot of folks looking for good people and I’ve got them here.”

Lesnar took over the shopping news after a deal with former Governor Frank Farrar back in the ’70s. He says at its peak The Shopping News was over 100 pages. Shutting down won’t be easy

“I’ll probably be happy, but in a way, I’ll be sad, you know I’ll be coming back to work on the following day and thinking well what do I do now?” Said Lesnar.

“It’s kind of like giving up something you’ve done for many many many years, if you love doing it, otherwise I would not be here 7 days a week. I like being here, said Lesnar.

The last edition will be delivered on August 25th. Lesnar believes people will really miss it when they realize it is gone.

“There’s a lot of people who appreciate that paper, so I know after next Wednesday it is going to be kind of interesting,” said Lesnar.

Lesnar says another factor in his decision to close down the Shopping News: The cost of news print paper has gone way up since the pandemic, and he doesn’t see it coming down any time soon.