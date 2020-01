SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment at 12th and Duluth.

Police say the man was shot twice during a dispute.

Police say the man has non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say everyone involved has been accounted for, but so, no on has been arrested.