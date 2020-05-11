Sioux Falls shoe store donating 500 pairs to medical workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls shoe store is giving back to nurses and doctors in the community. Fit My Feet Orthotics and Shoes is teaming up with a national shoe brand and donating 500 pairs of shoes to workers on the front lines in local hospitals.

Fit My Feet Sioux Falls owner Nick Kolterman has been helping customers in town for nine years now. When the pandemic hit, he started looking for ways to chip in.

“We do a lot with the doctors from Sanford and Avera. We contract with the VA Health Care System. We help a lot of people that are diabetic, have arthritis, get in the right pair of shoes,” Kolterman said.

Those connections inspired him to reach out to national shoe manufacturers for help. He soon heard back from a brand called Alegria.

“A lot of our nurses that have shopped with us over the years from the hospitals have really embraced that brand,” Kolterman said.

Thanks to their collaboration, 500 pairs of shoes will be going to medical workers fighting COVID-19 every day. It’s a thoughtful gesture from both businesses during a tough time for sales.

Holsen: How is your business doing right now?

Kolterman: Our business right now, we’re down about 40-percent overall for the last 60 days.

Kolterman has hope things will get better. He can’t wait to see the nurses faces when he delivers these shoes next week.

“We’re just going to be dropping shoes off. We’re going to be dropping cases of shoes off. As you can see behind me. I’ve got a few of the boxes sitting next to me. Each of those boxes holds about 18-20 pairs of shoes. We have stacks and stacks of those in the back of our shoe store right now,” Kolterman said.

“What better way to serve and give back to Sanford and Avera nurses and doctors and these guys that are literally on the forefront of this pandemic,” Kolterman said.

Kolterman says Fit My Feet is operating on an appointment only basis right now in the store. He says online sales have been strong during the pandemic.