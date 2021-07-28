Sioux Falls set to host Youth Triathlon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Triathlon combines swimming, cycling, and running into one grueling event. The endurance sport made its Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney games, but it’s not just for adults.

Frank Olson Pool is currently closed, but is still hosting swimming lessons.

11-year-old Juliette Vigliotti has been taking lessons for five years.

“Swimming is like an exercise and it’s really fun and in swimming lessons you get to hang out with people and swim,” 11-year-old Juliette Vigliotti said.

She’s got the swimming portion of a triathlon down, but sees one potential area of concern.

“Biking,” Vigliotti said.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is hosting a Youth Triathlon on August 9th. Program Coordinator Jean Pearson says not everyone shows Vigliotti’s same confidence in the water.

“The swim for some kids is probably the most difficult or gives them the most anxiety out of the three,” Pearson said.

The triathlon is open to kids ages 6-18 and attracts about 200 participants each summer.

“It’s designed to be an introductory type of event so that kids can feel good about participating in not only swimming but biking and also running,” Pearson said.

If you plan to compete or want to see what triathlon is all about, there’s a training class August 2nd through the 4th one hour per day to help you prepare.

“Introduce them to the transitions from the swim to the bike and from the bike to the swim, so they can reduce some of those anxieties that they may have if this is the first time they’ve ever done an event like this,” Pearson said.

Parents can also breath easy as organizers close a majority of Kuehn Park during the triathlon.

“There isn’t any car traffic so the kids are completely safe and secure, especially when they’re going out of the parking lot and into the park. We really take safety seriously and want to make sure the kids have a good experience. That’s what we want, that’s our ultimate goal is to have a good experience,” Pearson said.

If you’d like to participate in the Youth Triathlon, click HERE for registration details.