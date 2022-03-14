SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime tradition is set to make its return to Sioux Falls.

Downtown Sioux Falls hasn’t seen a proper St. Patrick’s Day celebration since 2019.

“That was kind of the first thing to get shut down with COVID and this feels like a little sign of normalcy,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

This St. Patrick’s Day, more than two years after the arrival of COVID, businesses are ready to cut loose.

“There are plenty of celebrations from breweries to bars, everyone’s got something planned,” Schwartz said.

“It’s always been a grand time for us to be able to gather up all the things that come from Ireland and celebrate our business activities and it is a huge business opportunity for us,” Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts owner Dick Murphy said.

The festivities don’t end on Thursday. Saturday morning brings the traditional painting of the shamrock in front of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts.

“It’s tradition. It’s the proclamations given by the Mayor to start the actual official opening of the parade and the painting of the shamrock is done with our grand marshal, which is Mike O’Hara, one of the leaders of one of those fine Irish families we speak of,” Murphy said.

“I went to the painting of the shamrock for the first time last year and had so much fun,” Schwartz said.

Once the paint dries…

“People in our community can all get together and enjoy a fun afternoon full of activities such as a fine St. Patrick’s Day parade,” Murphy said.

Murphy also encourages you to pick up a button.

“The button has always been about giving back to the community. We usually find a non-profit entity that’s on the receiving end of this generosity of our community by buying such a button,” Murphy said.

It’s all part of what promises to be a special celebration.

The painting of the shamrock begins at 11:00 Saturday morning on Phillips Avenue, while the 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 2:00 p.m.