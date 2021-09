SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today at the Sioux Falls City Council’s informational meeting we learned some information about tourism in Sioux Falls.

Last year in 2020, which of course saw the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were just over 840,000 visitors to the city. The estimated economic impact was more than $280 million in economic impact.

From January through July of 2021, the city has seen nearly 650,000 visitors with an estimated economic impact of just over $219 million.