SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partially finished mansion in southern Sioux Falls remains standing today; its fate still in limbo as a court battle proceeds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the latest development in the case, the City of Sioux Falls (City) on Friday filed a motion to have the plaintiff’ case dismissed, with prejudice.

Along with this motion comes a memo in support, also filed by the city. This memo by the City argues that the court lacks the jurisdiction to rule on this matter, and that a prior judgment precludes the plaintiffs from further appealing the destruction of the mansion.

A ruling on this motion has not yet been made.