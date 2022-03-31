SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors is raising money to purchase one of the sculptures in its current exhibit. “Overcoming” is a sculpture created by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky, who will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his home country.

Overcoming

Mozhnevsky, who has participated in SculptureWalk for many years, was born in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, and now lives in Canada. According to SculptureWalk, he was contacted by Volodymyr Khymynets, a professor and the director of the Transcarpathian Charitable Foundation “Edelweiss,” asking for help in providing food, baby formula, clothing, medical supplies and more for refugees escaping the war in Ukraine.

Once purchased, “Overcoming” will become part of SculptureWalk’s permanent collection. Mozhnevsky will donate 100% of the money raised to purchase his sculpture, valued at $15,000, to help the people of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

The sculpture is currently on display at the corner of 11th St. and Main Ave., in front of the Washington Pavilion.

Donations can be made by sending checks to SculptureWalk at 300 S. Phillips Ave., Suite L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104; calling 605-731-2430; or going to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate. The organization has so far raised $5,000.