SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls students may have to go without breakfast or lunch if their parents don’t fill out paperwork for free and reduced-cost meals… but it won’t happen for at least a few weeks. Thanks to donations, the district’s school meal debt will be paid off on Friday. But if the district doesn’t do something, administrators fear the debt will build again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the Sioux Falls school district, lunch costs between $3.15 and $3.35 daily. If a student doesn’t pay and their account has a negative balance, they will no longer be able to get breakfast. If they owe 20 dollars, they won’t be able to get a hot lunch. Instead, they’ll get a “Smart Snack” and milk for a dollar. Students who owe 75 dollars will no longer get that snack.

“These are families that may not have applied yet or families that have applied and been denied and aren’t paying on their accounts, or some families that just haven’t paid for any of their student meals at all, and we’ve got to stop this process it’s not sustainable for us going forward,” said Gay Anderson the district’s Child Nutrition Coordinator.

Its a frustrating situation for the school district because they look like the bad guys if they don’t feed hungry kids. But they say the onus is really on parents.

“Please, if you have not completed an application, do so today before this Friday, December 1, and we will get those processed. We will at least have an application on file and see what we can possibly do if we have other funds available where we could provide some sort of assistance,” said Anderson.

In 2012, the school district had seven thousand dollars in unpaid meal charges. Right now, the district averages about three thousand dollars a day, adding up to a yearly bill they say is not sustainable.

“Today, we are trending on over 400 thousand dollars if we continue to go on without doing anything,” said Anderson.

The school district is also implementing a plan to give parents some matching financial help using donated funds. But again, it all comes back to parents filling out the paperwork to see what they do and don’t qualify for.

Its a frustrating situation for the school district because they look like the bad guys if they don’t feed hungry kids. But they say the onus is really on parents.

The district sends out daily emails and weekly letters to parents who’s children are in danger of losing free or reduced meals. The link to the reduced meal application can be found here and here.