SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is warning people about a hoax that asks the public to go and purchase large dollar amounts of gift cards for the school district.

The school district sent a warning at about 3:30 p.m. that the communications devices for the district child nutrition coordinator Gay Anderson were apparently hacked.

Those who received the communication should delete it and do not follow the request, the school district said.